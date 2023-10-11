Sanjana Sanghi Learns Braj Dialect For Dhak Dhak

New Delhi: Are you guys ready for an exciting biking trip with Sanjana and her gang to Khardung La? Well, the trailer and title track of 'Dhak Dhak' surely made us plan a trip of our own. With this film, fans will get to witness a completely different look of Sanjana Sanghi as Manjari. The actress will be seen speaking the Braj language in the film, which is all set to arrive in theatres this week.

Speaking about learning Braj, actress Sanjana Sanghi shared, "Learning the Braj dialect was too fun for me as an actor. Linguistics is my favourite thing, so picking up a new language or dialect for a character honestly doesn’t feel like a task. Growing up in Delhi, I was exposed to many people from Mathura, so it wasn’t alien to me. I enjoy languages thoroughly, and we had the brilliant team from Dangal to help us."

Sharing a glimpse of her character on social media, the actress expressed, "Darte toh hum kisi ke baap se nahi hai Humare trailer ko itna pasand karne ke liye, dhanyavaad #RadheRadhe #ManjariThings #DhakDhak See you on October 13th."

'Dhak Dhak' is a story about four ordinary women and their journey of self-discovery as they take a biking trip from Delhi to Khardung La. Along with Sanjana Sanghi, the film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles and will hit theatres on the October 13, 2023.