Sanjana Sanghi Unveils Poster Of Her Character From Kadak Singh

NEW DELHI: After winning millions of hearts with 'Dhak Dhak', Sanjana Sanghi is all set to amaze her fans with her next film, 'Kadak Singh'. The trailer of the film was recently launched at IFFI, Goa.

The film also had a special premiere at IFFI last evening, making audiences go awe-inspired with the storyline. The viewers were all praises for Sanjana Sanghi’s character 'Sakshi' in the film.

Sharing the poster of Sakshi, Sanjana mentions, “Sharing this poster with you all today feels every bit surreal. From the moment @aniruddhatony, @writish1 & @virafsarkari narrated Sakshi & Kadak Singh’s world to me and had that unwavering faith that I’ll be able to bring her to life on celluloid, it instantly felt like Kadak Singh was going to be a journey that was going to shift something within me. And boy, did it do that and so much more. Every single moment of being, becoming, and living her has felt meditative. I can't wait for you all to meet her and our world."

KADAK SINGH

'Kadak Singh' is a story about a father who forgets his own daughter. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and will release exclusively on ZEE5 on December 8, 2023. The plot showcases the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav, played by Pankaj as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjana Sanghi, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Jaya Ahsan in lead roles.

The much-awaited trailer of 'Kadak Singh' was unveiled at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) recently in Goa.

The film’s official description reads, "The film unfolds as AK is admitted in the hospital and is presented with conflicting narratives about his past, compelling him to discern fact from fiction. Amidst the maze of half-baked memories, he is determined to uncover the truth behind him mysteriously landing up in a hospital and behind a significant financial crime, all of this while saving his family from falling apart."

MAIN ATAL HOON

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in a completely new avatar in the film, which will be a treat for his fans, Besides 'Kadak Singh', Pankaj will also be seen in former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's biopic 'Main Atal Hoon', which is slated for release on December 25, 2023. The upcoming biography has been directed by Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani. Its poster was released on 25 December 2022, on the 98th occasion of the birthday of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The music for 'Main Atal Hoon' is composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam rendered the vocals for the motion video announcement. 'Main Atal Hoon' is presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali, co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.