trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665671
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SANJAY DUTT

Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff To Work Together in 'Master Blaster' Film

Apart from this, Tiger also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar which is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages.

Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 12:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff To Work Together in 'Master Blaster' Film `

Mumbai: Actors Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff have come on board for a film titled 'Master Blaster'. As per a statement, 'Master Blaster' is touted to be a comedy action musical. It will be extensively shot in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. Firoz A Nadiadwallah will bankroll the film. Also, the "stars in the movie will be undergoing rigorous and extensive training in the advanced form of martial arts, hand combat and ancient weaponry under the personal training and supervision of senior Shaolin monks."

The director and the leading lady of the film will be announced soon. Meanwhile, Tiger is gearing up for the release of 'Ganapath'. The film will hit the theatres on October 20. Actor Kriti Sanon is also a part of it.

Apart from this, Tiger also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Akshay Kumar which is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India, and UAE.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' , which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.
He also has ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty. 'Welcome To The Jungle' is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train