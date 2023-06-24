Sara Ali Khan Offers Prayers At Khajrana Ganesh Temple Following 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Success

New Delhi: Actor Sara Ali Khan visited Indore's famous Khajrana Ganesh temple to seek Bappa's blessings. Sara opted for ethnic attire. She was seen donning a white suit.

The actor's sacred visit comes at a time when their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is performing well at the box office. Sara took to Instagram and shared pictures of offering prayers at the temple in her stories on Saturday. She wrote, "Somya returns to Indore. #gratitude."

Later, she also visited the 'Shree Kaal Bhairav temple' in Ujjain. She wore a pink saree and can be seen holding a coconut in her hands.

Earlier, during the film's promotions, Sara also visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple. However, a section of social media users trolled the actor over her temple visit.

Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite the late Sushant Singh Rajput in 'Kedarnath', which was released in 2018. She later featured in films like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal 2', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Atrangi Re' and 'Gaslight'.

She was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', which did a decent business at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'.

Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. 'Metro...In Dino', a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times.

She also has 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in her kitty.

A thriller-drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, follows the courageous journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.