Sara Ali Khan reveals her 'Chaka Chak' moment of the year

New Delhi: Sara Ali Khan has had a packed up schedule this year so far, with the actress completing the shoot for her upcoming two films, which are Gaslight and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal, and has even started shooting for her third film ‘ Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

The actress, who has basked in the success of the song Chaka Chak and her film Atrangi Re, recently revealed her Chaka Chak moment of the year, which is finishing the shoot for two films and starting the shoot for another one.The actress said “Finishing shooting two films has been Chaka Chak, since two years of silence of it was there since the lockdown”

Here is the post:

Sara Ali Khan and Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer who is now an actor, recently teamed up to support young girls who are victims of non-consensual media sharing. The two went to Miranda House College in New Delhi to talk to young women. At the event, Sara Ali Khan spoke up and encouraged young women to not feel guilty when their personal, intimate photos are published online without their permission. She vowed to make a place where women would feel safer and urged them to do so with "No Shame."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey. Sara who was last seen in the Anand L Rai's film 'Atrangi Re' has multiple projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal.