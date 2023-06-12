Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Song 'Aaj Ke Baad' Wins Hearts, Crosses 30 Million Views

New Delhi: Bringing the tunes of pure love, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha's title song 'Aaj Ke Baad', started to take over the hearts of the masses in no time. After treating the audience with the romantic melody 'Naseeb Se', 'Aaj Ke Baad' undoubtedly is the most romantic soulful pure love song that has arrived after a long time. Having made its entry directly into the hearts, the song has crossed 30 million views in just 24 hours of its release.

Rejuvenating the feeling of pure love 'Aaj Ke Baad' is one of the songs that the audience heard in the teaser and from then they demanded its release. As the song dropped, it started to spread its magic and collected 30 million views in just 24 hours, becoming the most-viewed video worldwide across all platforms. The song is also trending at the top of music charts and on YouTube in just 24 hours.

Having touched the hearts of millions with its melody, the song has profoundly proven itself to be worth as good as iconic romantic numbers like 'Kesariya' and 'Kabira'. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's crackling chemistry in the song makes them stand in the league of iconic pairs of Bollywood like SRK-Kajol and Ranbir-Deepika.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theaters on June 29, 2023.