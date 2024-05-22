Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751532
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SAVI

SAVI Actress Divya Khossla Reveals How Her Film Is Drawn From The Legend Of Sati Savitri

'Savi' also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film appears to be a thriller, delving into the intriguing story of how a simple housewife takes a fierce avatar to save her husband. 

|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SAVI Actress Divya Khossla Reveals How Her Film Is Drawn From The Legend Of Sati Savitri A Still from Savi's Official Trailer (Image : IMDb)

New Delhi: Actress Divya Khossla shines in the title role of Savi. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film portrays the journey of a contented housewife whose life is upended when her husband is arrested. As the story unfolds, SAVI transforms from s vulnerable woman to a determined force, to get her husband back.

During the trailer launch of the film, Divya khossla revealed that this story is very similar to the legendary folklore of Sati Savitri where Savitri wins her husband Satyavan’s soul back from Yamraj. 

Addressing the same, Divya says, 'As a child, my mother used to tell me the story of Sati Savitri, where Savitri brings her husband Satyavan back to life by fighting Yamraj. That story is about courage and determination. A woman can fight the entire universe for love.'

In addition to that, she said,' I am very proud to say that our story Savi is a modernized version, we are showing the Indian audience the tale of Savitri. Every woman is going to relate to the story.'

Watch Trailer

Directed by Abhinay Deo under the banner of Vishesh Films and T-series. 

Savi is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The film will hit theaters on May 31st, 2024. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Family Demands Justice in Pune Porsche Crash
DNA Video
DNA: Mahabharata on Yogi's attire!
DNA Video
DNA: 12-year-old girl develops hole in stomach after eating nitrogen paan
DNA Video
DNA: By 2050, 50% of the world will wear glasses!
DNA Video
DNA: Entry of New Corona Variant in India!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Ebrahim Raisi dies in helicopter crash
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?