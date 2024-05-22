SAVI Actress Divya Khossla Reveals How Her Film Is Drawn From The Legend Of Sati Savitri

New Delhi: Actress Divya Khossla shines in the title role of Savi. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film portrays the journey of a contented housewife whose life is upended when her husband is arrested. As the story unfolds, SAVI transforms from s vulnerable woman to a determined force, to get her husband back.

During the trailer launch of the film, Divya khossla revealed that this story is very similar to the legendary folklore of Sati Savitri where Savitri wins her husband Satyavan’s soul back from Yamraj.

Addressing the same, Divya says, 'As a child, my mother used to tell me the story of Sati Savitri, where Savitri brings her husband Satyavan back to life by fighting Yamraj. That story is about courage and determination. A woman can fight the entire universe for love.'

In addition to that, she said,' I am very proud to say that our story Savi is a modernized version, we are showing the Indian audience the tale of Savitri. Every woman is going to relate to the story.'

Watch Trailer :

Directed by Abhinay Deo under the banner of Vishesh Films and T-series.

Savi is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The film will hit theaters on May 31st, 2024.