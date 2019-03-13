Say whaaat! Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

New Delhi: Two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have a massive fan following across the globe. Imagine, if the two are cast together in a movie, how much business it would do?

Well, looks like the fans might actually get to see them in a movie. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, none other than maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) is planning on casting these two superstars together in a venture.

The report states that Bhansali is keen on getting the two onboard for the remake of 1952 classic 'Baiju Bawra', a film starring the legendary actress Meena Kumari. He, in fact has even registered as many as three titles—Baijnath, Baiju, and Baiju Tansen—for the venture.

However, nothing has been confirmed about the project by the makers as yet.

Meanwhile, the buzz is strong about Bhansali's separate project with Salman Khan which happens to be a love story. The filmmaker has also locked two titles—Dil De Diya Inshallah and Pyar Ho Gaya Inshallah—for the movie.

The female lead has not been finalised as yet. Looks like after the success of 'Padmaavat', Bhansali is on a roll!