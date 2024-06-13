New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday halted the screening of the Bollywood movie 'Hamare Baarah' till the petition challenging its release is decided by the Bombay High Court.

Asking the high court to expeditiously decide the plea challenging the certification given by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a vacation bench of the apex court presided over by Justice Vikram Nath rejected the filmmakers’ contention that objectionable parts were taken away from the teaser.

“We saw the teaser this morning. It continues with all those offensive dialogues,” added the Bench, also comprising Justice Sandeep Mehta.

In an order passed on June 7, the Bombay High Court lifted the interim stay granted on the release of the film after a panel formed by the CBFC on the court’s direction sought an extension of time to give an uninfluenced opinion on the film.

Further, a bench of Justices Kamal Khata and Rajesh S. Patil of the high court noted that the filmmakers have voluntarily agreed to delete certain controversial dialogues.

Last week, the Karnataka government banned the release of the film in the state, stating that it may disturb communal harmony.