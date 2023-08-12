trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648277
Shah Rukh Khan Drops Teaser of Much-Awaited Romantic Track 'Chaleya', Leaves Fans Excited

Jawan is a presentation by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 09:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • SRK mentioned that 'Chaleya' is his favorite song from the film
  • Fans are anticipating the return of SRK's 'Jawan'

Shah Rukh Khan Drops Teaser of Much-Awaited Romantic Track 'Chaleya', Leaves Fans Excited Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Adding to the excitement related to 'Jawan', Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the teaser for 'Chaleya,' a romantic number from the movie "Jawan," featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara for the very first time.

After the energetic celebratory number "Zinda Banda," the makers are all set to present a gentle romantic song to the audiences. The song 'Chaleya' is scheduled for release on August 14th.


Recently, during the #AskSRK session, the superstar mentioned that 'Chaleya' is his favorite song from the film – romantic, sweet, and gentle. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of SRK's captivating romance on screen.

