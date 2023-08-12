Shah Rukh Khan Drops Teaser of Much-Awaited Romantic Track 'Chaleya', Leaves Fans Excited

New Delhi: Adding to the excitement related to 'Jawan', Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled the teaser for 'Chaleya,' a romantic number from the movie "Jawan," featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara for the very first time.

After the energetic celebratory number "Zinda Banda," the makers are all set to present a gentle romantic song to the audiences. The song 'Chaleya' is scheduled for release on August 14th.

The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday!

Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in… pic.twitter.com/ZyNPe1Z8mM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 12, 2023

Recently, during the #AskSRK session, the superstar mentioned that 'Chaleya' is his favorite song from the film – romantic, sweet, and gentle. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of SRK's captivating romance on screen.

Jawan is a presentation by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.