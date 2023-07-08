Shah Rukh Khan Fans Cannot Wait For 'Jawan' Trailer, Check Out Twitter Trends

New Delhi: The huge anticipation and excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's next directed by Atlee’s big ticket release 'Jawan' is certainly at its peak, as fans of the superstar are waiting with bated breath to see their favourite star back in action on the big screen.

No wonder, just the announcement of the movie trailer launching soon took the internet by storm, as fans expressed their excitement and happiness making the news go viral and within no time it started trending on social media!

Interestingly, in spite of the 'announcement' word being spelled wrong in the post on social media, which was later rectified by the makers, the news still got amplified like wildfire.

Needless to say, expressing their love and support for their favourite superstar, SRK fans also cheekily mentioned, "@RedChilliesEnt May have made the spelling mistake, but even it also helped for the hype of the Film #Jawan"

@RedChilliesEnt May have made the spelling mistake, but even it also helped for the hype of the Film #Jawan



Kahan se Laate ho @iamsrk Khan Saab aisa Promotional ideas #JawanTrailer — Satish Srkian (@iamsatish__) July 8, 2023

Another fan wrote, "Unreal hype for #Jawan even spelling mistake is trending"!

'Jawan'' is an action thriller directed by Atlee and the film is locked for release on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.