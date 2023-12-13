Shah Rukh Khan Fans Embrace 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Dance Challenge In Public - Watch

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is all set to bring a plethora of emotions to the big screen with its release in the next week. While the makers have kept the audience's excitement on the edge with the songs and the trailer, Dunki's fervor is constantly rising at a fever pitch. While the whole nation is eagerly waiting for the film, Shah Rukh Khan fans are not leaving any chance to express their love for the superstar and this video of them grooving on Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya is proof of it.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, SRK fan club, SRK Universe can be seen dancing on Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya while recreating the song on a plane with SRK's signature steps. Shah Rukh Khan fans were seen dancing to the song in Mumbai park. Set against the backdrop of a park with a dummy plane, the fans immersed themselves in the joyous mood, showcasing their ardent admiration for SRK.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.