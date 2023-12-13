trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698458
NewsEntertainmentMovies
DUNKI

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Embrace 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Dance Challenge In Public - Watch

While the whole nation is eagerly waiting for the film, Shah Rukh Khan fans are not leaving any chance to express their love for the superstar and this video of them grooving on Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya is proof of it. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan Fans Embrace 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Dance Challenge In Public - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is all set to bring a plethora of emotions to the big screen with its release in the next week. While the makers have kept the audience's excitement on the edge with the songs and the trailer, Dunki's fervor is constantly rising at a fever pitch. While the whole nation is eagerly waiting for the film, Shah Rukh Khan fans are not leaving any chance to express their love for the superstar and this video of them grooving on Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya is proof of it. 

In a video that is making rounds on social media, SRK fan club, SRK Universe can be seen dancing on Dunki Drop 2 Lutt Putt Gaya while recreating the song on a plane with SRK's signature steps. Shah Rukh Khan fans were seen dancing to the song in Mumbai park. Set against the backdrop of a park with a dummy plane, the fans immersed themselves in the joyous mood, showcasing their ardent admiration for SRK.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
DNA Video
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP choose Bhajan Lal?
DNA Video
DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
DNA Video
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
DNA Video
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi