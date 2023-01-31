Shah Rukh Khan Kisses John Abraham During ‘Pathaan’ Press Conference, Says, ‘This is the first with John...’- Watch

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan planted a kiss on John Abraham`s cheek during a `Pathaan` success event on Monday. During the event, John who was sharing his experience doing the Jim character said, "Jim is cool, he is and when SRK interrupts and planted a kiss." SRK said, "I have given kisses to Deepika many times and this is the first with John and it was different."

John said, "So sweet. For the first time, I think I am blushing." John also shared his experience with SRK. He said, "I got to work with Shah Rukh for the first time. I don`t think he is an actor anymore he is an emotion. It is wonderful to have Shah Rukh back like this after 4 years. Earlier I felt like I was an action hero, but I think Shah Rukh Khan today is the number 1 action hero of the country. It`s going to be my biggest hit for a long time."

SRK just getting up and kissing John Abraham totally melted my heart pic.twitter.com/cFoo8Lblvm — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) January 30, 2023

John received a lot of appreciation for his negative portrayal in the film. During the event, SRK mentioned John as the backbone of the film and appreciated his work. `Pathaan` is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, `Pathaan`, which was released on January 25, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from "seeti maar" dialogues and high-octane action scenes, it`s Salman Khan`s extended cameo as Tiger that has made the film more special.

It is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and is SRK`s comeback film after Zero (2018). The film has created history as it has overtaken SS Rajamouli`s `Baahubali 2` and Yash-starrer `KGF 2` to become the fastest film to enter Rs 200 crore club. It collected Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, said production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday. `Pathaan` is on a record-breaking run at the domestic and overseas box office as it has so far collected Rs 542 crore gross worldwide in just 5 days.