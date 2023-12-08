trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2696698
Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Jawan' Gets Nominates For ASTRA Awards - Deets Inside

Atlee, a seasoned director, has dedicated numerous years to the Indian film industry, leaving an indelible mark with his outstanding contributions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Jawan' Gets Nominates For ASTRA Awards - Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Atlee-directorial 'Jawan' starring the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, has garnered international recognition. The film has been nominated in the prestigious Best Feature category at the ASTRA Awards 2024, placing it alongside remarkable contenders from around the globe.

Atlee, a seasoned director, has dedicated numerous years to the Indian film industry, leaving an indelible mark with his outstanding contributions. His diverse and impactful body of work has resonated with audiences both domestically and internationally, earning him a reputation as a cinematic maestro.

'Jawan' represents a significant stride for Indian cinema as it steps onto the global stage. Competing with esteemed films such as 'Anatomy of a Fall' from France, 'Concrete Utopia' from South Korea, 'Fallen Leaves' from Finland, 'Perfect Days' from Japan, 'Radical' from Mexico, 'Society of the Snow' from Spain, 'The Taste of Things' from France, 'The Teacher’s Lounge' from Germany, and 'The Zone of Interest' from the United Kingdom, 'Jawan' stands as a testament to the global appeal of Indian cinema.
Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh said, "It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever."

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya make the stellar cast of the film, which his South helmer Atlee's maiden Bollywood directorial.

Released on September 7, 'Jawan' marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

 

