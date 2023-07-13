Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans, Drops Sensational First Poster Of Jawan

New Delhi: The enthusiasm and frenzy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year 'Jawan' has been constantly growing. The actor, who has been regularly interacting with his fans on social media through 'AskSRK' sessions, took time out of his busy schedule on Thursday and held another such Q&A session.

After indulging in some fun chit-chat with his fans, Shah Rukh wrapped up the #AskSRK session, not before he decided to drop a surprise by unveiling an intriguing poster of his film. His move lefts his fans thrilled as they took to the comment box and showered the superstar with all the love and wishes. Since SRK has never done this before in any of his #AskSRK sessions, this gesture was super special and no less than a treat for all his fans.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Toned Body In Yellow Bikini, Leaves Internet Burning - Watch



cre Trending Stories

SRK unveiled the new cool poster of 'Jawan', showcasing his intense 'bald' look. No doubt, his bald look from the film has become super popular ever since the makers dropped the 'Jawan' Prevue a few days back. This poster further fueled the already rising excitement for the film.

Save yourself, call a fire brigade!!!



Because #Jawan Poster has set fire on social media _#ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/6ulXZvrLcV — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) July 13, 2023

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Joins John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh In High-Octane Action Drama Vedaa

Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session on social media is an engaging opportunity for fans to interact with the superstar and witness his witty and intelligent replies. Following the exhilarating release of Jawan's Prevue, fans eagerly awaited SRK's appearance on #AskSRK. Without much delay, the superstar recently held a conversation with his fans in his Characteristic style.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz Mimick Elvish Yadav's Walk, Leave Abhishek Malhan In Splits

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan's various appearances in the action-packed Prevue of 'Jawan' has generated a never seen buzz. The film’s prevue video garnered 112mn in 24hrs across platforms the biggest ever for any film in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Spends Time With Beau Arjun Kapoor, Son Arhaan Before She Jets Out Of Mumbai - In Pics

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. As per reports, Shah Rukh stars in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.