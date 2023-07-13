trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634867
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans, Drops Sensational First Poster Of Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan dropped a new poster of his upcoming action-drama 'Jawan', sharing his much-talked-about bald look from the film. 

New Delhi: The enthusiasm and frenzy surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year 'Jawan' has been constantly growing. The actor, who has been regularly interacting with his fans on social media through 'AskSRK' sessions, took time out of his busy schedule on Thursday and held another such Q&A session.

After indulging in some fun chit-chat with his fans, Shah Rukh wrapped up the #AskSRK session, not before he decided to drop a surprise by unveiling an intriguing poster of his film. His move lefts his fans thrilled as they took to the comment box and showered the superstar with all the love and wishes. Since SRK has never done this before in any of his #AskSRK sessions, this gesture was super special and no less than a treat for all his fans. 

SRK unveiled the new cool poster of 'Jawan', showcasing his intense 'bald' look. No doubt, his bald look from the film has become super popular ever since the makers dropped the 'Jawan' Prevue a few days back. This poster further fueled the already rising excitement for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session on social media is an engaging opportunity for fans to interact with the superstar and witness his witty and intelligent replies. Following the exhilarating release of Jawan's Prevue, fans eagerly awaited SRK's appearance on #AskSRK. Without much delay, the superstar recently held a conversation with his fans in his Characteristic style. 

Furthermore, Shah Rukh Khan's various appearances in the action-packed Prevue of 'Jawan' has generated a never seen buzz. The film’s prevue video garnered 112mn in 24hrs across platforms the biggest ever for any film in Indian cinema.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. As per reports, Shah Rukh stars in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone,  Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

