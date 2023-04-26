Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's Shoot In Kashmir For Dunki Sparks Hopes For Economic Boost

Srinagar: Bollywood is once again making its presence felt in the valley! The move is expected to give a significant boost to the economy of Kashmir and promote tourism in the region. The shooting of back-to-back Bollywood films in Kashmir has generated excitement among locals and tourists alike. According to Iliyas Ahmad, CEO of the Sonamarg Development Authority, the arrival of Bollywood stars like Shahrukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will not only bring economic benefits to the region but also put Kashmir on the global map of tourism."

Shah Rukh and Taapsee reached Kashmir for the shoot of Rajkumar Hiarani's 'Dunki'. Vicky Kaushal is also a part of this movie. "We are eagerly waiting for Bollywood to come here. We are ready with all facilities and will develop infrastructure further," said a local hotelier.

This love affair between Kashmir and Bollywood dates back to 1949 when Raj Kapoor shot parts of his film 'Barsaat' in the valley. Since then, the Kashmir Valley has become a popular location for filmmakers, with several Bollywood films like 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Jab Jab Phool Khile', and 'Bobby' being shot there in the 60s and 70s.

After a brief hiatus due to unfortunate circumstances in the region, Bollywood made a comeback to Kashmir in the 2000s with films like 'Mission Kashmir' and 'Haider'. In recent years, many popular Bollywood films and web series have been shot in Kashmir, giving rise to local actors like Mir Sarwar and Zaira Wasim.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's recent announcement of a new film policy and the opening of cinema halls in every district of the union territory have given a boost to the aspirations of local filmmakers and actors.

"We are delighted to see the resurgence of Bollywood in Kashmir and hope that it will lead to more opportunities for local talent to shine on the big screen," said a local Line producer. As Kashmir continues to make strides in its development and peace initiatives, the return of Bollywood to the valley is seen as a significant milestone that will help showcase the region`s beauty and cultural richness to the world.