New Delhi: There is no stopping the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. The film has shaken the box office of not only the domestic market but is also hoisting the flag overseas. The film, directed by Atlee, has opened with a unanimous response from the masses and has been performing phenomenally well. The love from the fans and the audiences is contributing to the numbers coming in, and it can be seen that the film, which has surprised everyone with the opening of 129 Cr. worldwide, has been an unstoppable force in both markets.

In the six days of its release, the biggie has crossed the 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, and the film is also trending massively at the overseas box office and has accounted for USD 25.31 million [Rs. 210.13 crore], drawing in USD 8.64 million [Rs. 71.73 crore] from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA regions), and a further USD 8.22 million [Rs. 68.23 crore] from the UK and European markets. The film, which was released in 100 countries across 5000-plus screens in international markets, has continued to cash registers ringing at the overseas market and has spotted the second-highest weekend ever for any Hindi film.

Talking about the breakdown numbers of the actioner in several box office markets, the film recorded the highest single-day admissions for an Indian film on its first Saturday in the UAE market, whereas it had the highest average collections per cinema during the release weekend in the Canada market. The list of overseas markets continues, with the Australian market performing in the same range as the Canada market and being the highest-collecting film during the release weekend in New Zealand. Jawan also registered the highest weekend ever for a Bollywood film in Singapore during its release weekend.

The film continued to create a boom, dominated the BO charts in Germany, and recorded the highest average collections per cinema during the release weekend in Germany. While many films got screened in Bangladesh after months of release, Jawan created history and became the first Indian film to be released on the same day in Bangladesh as in other global markets.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.