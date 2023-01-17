Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Release: 5 big films that may affect its Box Office figures

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's most awaited movie Pathaan will hit the theatres next week. Trade analysts are expecting it collect huge box office numbers, but there are some big south indian movies and a Hindi movie which can spoil Pathaan's box office collection. Currently these 4 big South Indian movies are creating havoc at the Indian box office. Varisu, Thunivu, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. All these four films are doing earth shattering box office collections and trade analysts believe that seeing the craze of these films, there will be a tremendous jump in their box office figures. Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Superstar Ajith's Thunivu have already crossed 100 crore mark in just 5 days of release. Here are 5 big movies which can spoil Pathaan's party.

1. Varisu

Thalapathy Vijay's family drama Varisu opposite Rashmika Mandanna released on 11 January. The film has already crossed business of130 crores at the worldwide box office. The trade analyst believes that the pace of the film is fast and it will soon cross 200 crores at the worldwide box office this week.

2. Thinvu

Superstar Ajith Kumar's film Thunivu is also hitting huge box office numbers. According to reports, the film has crossed 85 crores at the Indian box office, while the film has collected 100 crores at the worldwide box office.

3. Waltair Veerayya

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja's film Waltair Veerayya is also doing record breaking business at the box office. If reports are to be believed, the film has collected more than Rs 50 crores within 2 days of its release. Trade analyst says that the film is getting good response at the box office.

4. Veera Simha Reddy

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Veera Simha Reddy is also performing well at the box office. The film has earned around Rs 50 crore within three days of its release and is expected to grow in coming days.

5. Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

Rajkumar Santoshi's comeback movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh will release on the same day as Srk's Pathaan can posses a threat to Pathaan's box office collection. It is a small budget movie but can surprise everyone as movie's trailer has received positive response and it seems to be following the footsteps of Vivek Agnihotri’s superhit film The Kashmir Files.