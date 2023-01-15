Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lit up Burj Khalifa, fans cannot keep calm with his charm- Watch

New Delhi: King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai where he released the trailer of his upcoming movie 'Pathaan' on Burj Khalifa. The superstar was dressed in black pants and a jacket. A number of people had gathered there.

The Dubai mall was completely packed with his fans. Shah Rukh Khan also danced on 'Jhoome Re Pathaan.' The superstar delivered some of his popular dialogues from the movie in front of the cheering crowd. Earlier, Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer was shown on Burj Khalifa. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand and SRK posed in front of the building, he even gave his signature pose in front of the iconic landmark.

Shah Rukh even interacted with some of his fans and is now trending on social media. Check out the fan tweets:

Apart from this, SRK jetted off a few days ago to UAE for the International League T20.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan'. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big

attack in India.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2 this year.