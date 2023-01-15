topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lit up Burj Khalifa, fans cannot keep calm with his charm- Watch

The Dubai mall was completely packed with his fans. Shah Rukh Khan also danced on 'Jhoome Re Pathaan.' 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 07:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Dubai mall was completely packed with his fans. Shah Rukh Khan also danced on 'Jhoome Re Pathaan.'
  • The superstar delivered some of his popular dialogues from the movie in front of the cheering crowd.

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lit up Burj Khalifa, fans cannot keep calm with his charm- Watch

New Delhi: King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai where he released the trailer of his upcoming movie 'Pathaan' on Burj Khalifa. The superstar was dressed in black pants and a jacket. A number of people had gathered there. 

The Dubai mall was completely packed with his fans. Shah Rukh Khan also danced on 'Jhoome Re Pathaan.' The superstar delivered some of his popular dialogues from the movie in front of the cheering crowd. Earlier, Ranveer Singh's '83' trailer was shown on Burj Khalifa. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand and SRK posed in front of the building, he even gave his signature pose in front of the iconic landmark. 

Shah Rukh even interacted with some of his fans and is now trending on social media. Check out the fan tweets:

 

 

 

 

Apart from this, SRK jetted off a few days ago to UAE for the International League T20.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan'. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Recently the makers unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer showcases Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika as spy agents standing against a powerful enemy, played by John Abraham, who is planning a big
attack in India.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2 this year.

Live Tv

Shah Rukh KhanPathaansrk pathaanPathaan trailer10 days for PathaanBurj KhalifaPathaan trailer on Burj Khalifa

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?