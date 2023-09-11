New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Jawan' has made a rock-breaking start at the Box Office. The mass-entertainer release on the Box Office and September 7 and has been performing exceptionally well at the Box Office.

Ferdi Fischer, a renowned action-choreographer, who is known for his work in movies like 'The Gray Man' and 'Fast and Furious' series, was responsible for designing the stunt sequences in 'Jawan'. He recently shared a BTS video from the set of 'Jawan', which he later deleted.

Taking to X, he wrote, "Throw to that unforgettable day earlier this year on the set of Jawan with the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan! Big ups to Spiro and Red Chillies Entertainment for this once-in-a-lifetime gig. Don't miss this signature wrap-around shot of SRK, captured with our cutting-edge #WrapCam prototype! First-Day earnings? A jaw-dropping $1.2 Billion."

'Jawan' is SRK's second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan'. Both films broke several box office records and became biggest hits of Shah Rukh Khan's career so far.

Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Directed by Atlee, 'Jawan' will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop.

In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

