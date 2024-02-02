Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon To Guru Randhawa-Saiee M Manjrekar - Fresh On-Screen Pairs Of Bollywood

New Delhi: 2024 started on an interesting note in Bollywood with fans getting to see some fresh pairs on the big screen. And while that continues in the movies to come, here are 5 fresh pairs from Bollywood we are looking forward to seeing on the big screen.

1. Shahid Kapoor - Kriti Sanon (Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya)

An interesting love story between a human and a robot, Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya is slated to release on 9th February 2024.

2. Guru Randhawa - Saiee M Manjrekar (Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay)

Another interesting rom-com is Kuch Khattaa Jaay which marks Guru Randhawa's acting debut. Saiee M Manjrekar will be the leading lady in this rom-com that released on 16th February 2024.

3. Sidharth Malhotra - Raashii Khanna (Yodha)

A promising aerial action film will leave the viewers mind-blown by being the big screen spectacle. It releases on 8th March 2024.

4. Vidya Balan - Pratik Gandhi (Do Aur Do Pyaar)

Another emotional yet fun tale starring the fresh couple of Vidya and Pratik, Do Aur Do Pyaar deals with love, infidelity, and more. It releases on 29th March 2024.

5. Yami Gautam - Vaibhav Tatwawadi (Article 370)

An intense story set in Kashmir, the film deals with some real incidents and will leave the audience thinking. Article 370 releases on 23rd February.