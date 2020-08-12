Shahid Kapoor's 'Haider' makes it to the top 10 Hamlets in the world

Mumbai: Hailed as the Box-Office smasher, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented and celebrated actors of the Hindi cinema. After delivering blockbuster hit 'Kabir Singh' in 2019, the actor has been busy working on his highly anticipated 'Jersey' remake in which he plays the role of a cricketer for the very first time.

Speaking of the actor, Shahid now has yet another reason to celebrate his impressive filmography as his 2014 release 'Haider' has now been raked amongst world's top 10 Hamlets.

Featuring Shahid as Haider Meer, the film is a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Haider is one of the best works of the filmmaker till date. Channelling the spirit of Prince Hamlet in his nuanced performance, Kapoor successfully impressed both, the audiences and the critics. The actor even won the prestigious Filmfare Best Actor Award for the same.

The only Hamlet ranking brave enough to compare Kenneth Branagh to Billy Madison. https://t.co/PrHoIi9AXJ — Literary Hub (@lithub) August 11, 2020

With the film being ranked amongst world best and ranks at no. 7 in the latest piece of the Literary Hub, it's truly remarkable and makes us want to watch it once again on Netflix.