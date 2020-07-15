Shakuntala Devi biopic trailer: Vidya Balan as a Math wizard is spunky, sassy and full of life - Watch

Director: Anu Menon

Release Date: July 31, 2020

Digital OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Stars: 3/5

Bollywood's bundle of talent actor, Vidya Balan is ready to entice her viewers as 'Shakuntala Devi' in her biopic of the same name. The makers are heading for a digital release on Amazon Prime Video owing to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, this gem of an actress will keep her fans entertained with superlative acting chops.

The 2 minutes 47 seconds long trailer shows us how the Mathematics wizard Shakuntala Devi earned the title of a 'Human Computer'. It is about her journey, tumultuous relationship with daughter, played by Sanya Malhotra and her getting a place in 1982 edition of The Guinness Book of World Records.

Watch the 'Shakuntala Devi' trailer here:

Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh play pivotal roles in the movie. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

Talking about her character on-screen, Vidya Balan said, "Stepping into the world of Shakuntala Devi was as intimidating as it was exhilarating. Her story is inspirational and makes you see how if we believe in ourselves, the world is our oyster. A direct release on Prime Video will bring Shakuntala Devi one step closer to audiences across the globe where they can watch the movie at their convenience.”

Anu Menon, the director of the biopic said, “I’ve always been fascinated by Shakuntala Devi and felt hers is an incredible story that resonates with today’s world. While most of us will be familiar with her natural ability for math, the film also explores the lesser-known personal story of Shakuntala Devi – a brilliant but vulnerable woman and mother who lived life ahead of her times and on her own terms. I am certain the global audiences will enjoy the film as much as we enjoyed creating it for them.”