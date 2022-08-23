NewsEntertainmentMovies
Shamshera girl Vaani Kapoor starts shooting for her next film on her 34th birthday

The actress added that she cannot reveal any further but that every project of her post 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will be diverse.

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor is having a working birthday this year as she has started the shoot for her next film. She says she could not have asked for a better birthday gift for herself. "It feels amazing to be starting a new film on my birthday! I couldn`t have asked for a better gift for myself," Vaani, who turned 33 on Tuesday, said without sharing details about her next movie.

The actress added that she cannot reveal any further but that every project of her post 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will be diverse. "And will constantly put myself under the pump to pick challenging roles that give me the scope to shine as an actor. I`m looking to do more tricky roles which satiates my artistic appetite and this new project fits right into the scheme of things for me now."

"I want to headline films that have very strong content and this one is right up there when it comes to getting something refreshing and relevant.'" Vaani's most recent release is 'Shamshera', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film did not do well at the box-office.

