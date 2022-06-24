NEW DELHI: The much-anticipated trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' has been released. Yash Raj Films dropped the trailer for the period action film on Friday, featuring Ranbir in the first double role of his career. Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor also appeared in the trailer.

Set in the 1800s, 'Shamshera' tells the story of a dacoit tribe, and their fight for independence against the British rule in the fictitious city of Kaza. 'Shamshera' stars Ranbir in the title role of a slave, who turned into a leader to save his tribe. Sanjay plays the antagonist, Daroga Shudh Singh, who has enslaved the warrior tribe.

Vaani appears as Sona, a dancer who captures Shamshera's heart. She warns him not to go against the Britishers

Sanjay Dutt, who plays the main antagonist, is seen in a ruthless cop in the film. He is brought to Kaza to bring the dacoit Shamshera under control. At the end of the trailer, Ranbir's appearance in a double role is confirmed as they appear in a single frame as father-son duo. This is the first time Ranbir is essaying a double role in a film. This is also the first when we get to see the 'Saawariya' actor performing some daredevil stunts in an action film.

Watch the trailer below:

'Shamshera' is directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. The Principal photography for 'Shamshera' begun in December 2018 and the shooting of the film was wrapped up in 2020. The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Saurabh Shukla, Ronit Roy, Tridha Choudhary and Pitobash Tripathy. To prepare her role, Vaani Kapoor took professional training in Kathak.

Originally planned for cinema release on December 20, 2019, the film got delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it is scheduled for a worldwide release on July 22, 2022. The film will be released in languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be released in IMAX.

