MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor, in a recent interview, revealed that she had to go through horse riding training for her role in the upcoming period action film 'Shamshera'.

"For horse riding you need that emotional connect with the animal. They will throw you off otherwise. I remember I used to get this whole packet of biscuits and that's how the trainer also told me like feed the horse, befriend the horse and it's so cute. I mean they're like the loveliest animal. I think it's extremely important to be like friends with them first. They only know the language of love," the 'War' actor stated.

Vaani portrays the role of Sona in 'Shamshera', she will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor for the very first time in Yash Raj Films' forthcoming film. Makers recently unveiled their second song, a romantic track 'Fitoor', which showcased Ranbir and Vaani's steaming hot chemistry.

The 'Rockstar' actor shared his experience of working with the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashqiui' actor and said, "She's a beautiful actor, very hard-working, very committed and I think she's a closet method actor but like the kind of innocence and the kind of strength that she brought to the character was quite amazing. It was a tough character for her but she played it so beautifully. I'm really proud of you know her work in this film."

The film marks Vaani's fourth collaboration with the production house after her debut film 'Shudh Desi Romance' in 2013, 'Befikre' with Ranveer Singh in 2016, and 'War' with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in 2019.

Based on the pre-independence era, 'Shamshera' also casts Sanjay Dutt in a prominent role.

Meanwhile, the 'Bell Bottom' actor was last seen in 'Chandigarh Kare Aasqhiqui' with Ayushmann Khurrana where she portrayed the role of a transgender girl. She gathered a lot of appreciation for her role in the film.