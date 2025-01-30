Advertisement
AANKHON KI GUSTAAKHIYAN

Shanaya Kapoor Teases BTS Pics From Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Wraps Up Schedule

Directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan stars Shanaya Kapoor alongside Vikrant Massey. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Shanaya Kapoor Teases BTS Pics From Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Wraps Up Schedule

New Delhi: Gen-Z star Shanaya Kapoor has offered a glimpse into her much-anticipated and unconventional Bollywood debut with behind-the-scenes pictures from Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film, an adaptation of Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, is a romantic drama featuring Vikrant Massey alongside Shanaya. The story follows two strangers who meet on a train, forming a brief yet poignant connection—both are blind but unaware of each other’s blindness.

With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Shanaya embraces a challenging role in an unconventional debut. The film explores themes of resilience, passion, and the human spirit, woven into a musical narrative.

Directed by Santosh Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is shaping up to be a visually stunning love story, with Shanaya Kapoor taking center stage alongside Vikrant Massey. Beyond this project, Shanaya has signed on for several other projects lined up, the details of which will be announced soon.

