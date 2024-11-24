Shoojit Sircar's latest offering, 'I Want To Talk,' starring Abhishek Bachchan, has struck an emotional chord with audiences, bringing to life the inspiring story of Arjun Sen, an NRI and cancer survivor. The film’s impactful narrative and heartfelt performances have sparked a wave of positive word-of-mouth, leading to a significant boost in its box office performance on its second day.

The movie opened to a modest Rs 25 lakh on Day 1 but witnessed a near-doubling of collections on its first Saturday, raking in Rs 44 lakh. With a total collection now standing at Rs 69 lakh, the film is steadily winning over viewers with its uplifting and emotionally resonant storytelling.

'I Want To Talk' is being hailed as an inspiring cinematic journey that delves into the fragility and beauty of life. It tells the poignant story of Arjun Sen, played brilliantly by Abhishek Bachchan. Arjun, an NRI marketing genius, faces a life-altering diagnosis of advanced-stage laryngeal cancer, with only 100 days to live. Yet, his story becomes one of resilience as he chooses to fight for his family, particularly for his young daughter Reya, portrayed by Pearle Dey/Ahilya Bamroo.

Audiences are praising the film for its genuine depiction of human emotions, with Shoojit Sircar once again showcasing his mastery in crafting deeply moving narratives. The story’s balance of pain and hope resonates strongly, offering viewers a reflective and inspiring experience.

Abhishek Bachchan delivers a powerful performance, embodying the character of Arjun Sen with raw emotion and authenticity. His portrayal of a man grappling with mortality while holding on to hope has left a lasting impression on audiences, further elevating the film's appeal.

While the film had a humble start at the box office, its growth trajectory speaks volumes about its connection with audiences. The positive word-of-mouth has been instrumental in drawing more viewers to theaters, solidifying 'I Want To Talk' as a must-watch for those seeking inspiration and heartfelt storytelling.

Shoojit Sircar’s 'I Want To Talk' is not just a film; it’s a celebration of life, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit. With its impactful narrative and standout performances, the movie is poised to continue its upward trend at the box office.