हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Shooting for 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' wraps up

The film has been extensively shot in Greater Noida. 

Shooting for &#039;Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare&#039; wraps up
Photo courtesy: Film Poster

Mumbai: Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava has wrapped up shooting for her "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare", starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar.

Shrivastava shared a photograph on her social media from the film's set, where the team can be seen joyfully celebrating the wrap-up.

"And that's a wrap for 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' We did it! I am so overwhelmed. Thank you Konkona and Bhumi... and the entire cast and crew!," she tweeted.

"Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundrra. 

The film has been extensively shot in Greater Noida. 

It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. 

The film is scheduled to have a 2019 release.

Tags:
Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte SitareAlankrita ShrivastavaKonkona Sen SharmaBhumi Pednekar
Next
Story

It's action time for Swara Bhasker

Must Watch

President Kovind, PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close