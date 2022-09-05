New Delhi: Bringing a new and offbeat story to the screen, ‘Chup- Revenge of an artist’ has intrigued the fans with its trailer. Overwhelmed with a range of emotions, Shreya Dhanwanthary expressed her admiration towards the late legendary actor Guru Dutt, along with gratitude for having worked with a director like R Balki.

The trailer of ‘Chup- Revenge of an artist’, unfolds a stirring, spine-chilling and riveting backdrop with an intriguing plot that leaves you hooked. Shreya Dhanwanthary, who rose to fame with the overnight success of ‘Scam 1992’, is now set to appear in the film with her unconventional, interesting and power-packed performance in her upcoming film, co-starring Dulquer Salman, along with Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.

Holding the infamous and unfortunate dismissal of, now considered cult film ‘Kaagaz Ke Phool’, at its core, ‘Chup’ is a crime-thriller that blows your mind with the thrilling never-seen-before concept.

Talking about the trailer, Shreya Dhanwanthary said, "Chup is an ode to art and the spirit of every artist. While it also plays a tribute to the late legendary actor/director Guru Dutt, the film quintessentially respects the lives and the work of artists across all quarters. “R Balki is a maverick and I am fortunate to not only be a part of this incredibly interesting story but also, generally, be around his mind."

The ‘Scam 1992’ actress who has made her mark in the digital world is now ready for the silver screen with yet another groundbreaking performance. From essaying the role of a journalist in ‘Scam 1992’ and ‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ to making a lasting impression in the hit series ‘The Family Man’, Shreya has proven her mettle as an actor. Apart from the series, Shreya has also been receiving immense love and critical appreciation for her breakout performances in ‘Looop Lapeta’, ‘Birth and Gray’.

Releasing on the 23rd of September, the psychological, crime thriller will mark her debut on the silver screen. Apart from this, she also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Adbhut’ in the pipeline.