Shriya Saran's Namaami Namaami Song From Period Actioner Kabzaa Out

NEW DELHI: Ever since the teaser of Underworld Ka Kabzaa is out, it generated quite a stir amongst the audiences to watch this action-packed film. Keeping the interest level at a peak, makers drop another song, Namaami Namaami from the most awaited film.

'Namaami Namaami' is the introductory song of Shriya Saran in Underworld Ka Kabzaa. Being a divine and piety song, it emphasises the culture of Amarapura province and how Shriya worships Nataraj (Shiva) with 'Namaami Namaami'.

Sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan, the song leaves you with love and affection towards lord Shiva. Lyrics of Namaami Namaami are penned by Deepak Bharti and the music is directed by Ravi Basrur.

Underworld Ka Kabzaa is a story about the Mafia World and the journey of Arkeshwara in the underworld. The film features Shriya Saran, Upendra and Kiccha Sudeepa in pivotal roles and is all set to hit theatres on the 17th of March 2023 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.