New Delhi: Recently, the trailer of Fighter has been released and it opened a whole new world that is loaded with heavy dialogues, enthralling visuals, and top-notch VFX. With aircraft flying in the high skies, the blasts, the firing, the high mountain ranges, or the massive air bases, the trailer presents a little glimpse of everything grand that the film is about to bring to the big screens. Well, this is just a little glimpse, we wonder what we will get to witness in the film.

Fighter is indeed a film with a grand scale. Well, it has to be because, The world of our brave IAF warriors, their resilient attitude and undying spirit isn't a thing that can be captured in a nutshell. They need a sky to fly and certainly, the director Siddharth Anand has crafted it brilliantly in Fighter. The trailer opens with a fighter jet roaring high in the sky and the first thought that strikes here is that this is worth to be enjoyed on the big screen. The canvas of the film looks immensely enormous. Every frame flares in a larger ground. The giant air crafts or the air base or the huge open sky, Fighter seems to be a film of a grand scale with everything that will make it a visual spectacle of its kind.

But, for all the astonishing visuals, the VFX of the film deserves profound credit. Every scene in the trailer looks so grand and real at the same time. It is etched with perfection and it is visible. The VFX indeed plays a significant role in exuding the real essence of the film. The trailer has certain visuals that are breathtaking. It is visible that, Every small detail has been considered while crafting the VFX. To date, Indian cinema has not seen such an international level of VFX that Fighter is about to bring onto the screens.



With Fighter all set for its release on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, the film is a perfect watch that has the perfect blend of patriotism with power-packed action. Well, what could be a better start to the year than this? It's worth it to say, Fighter properly qualifies for being the best film of 2024 and the excitement for the film is real.