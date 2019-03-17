Sidharth is fun to work with: Rakul Preet Singh

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who will share screen space with actor Sidharth Malhotra once again, says it`s fun to work him.

The two will feature in the upcoming film "Marjaavaan". They had earlier worked together in the 2018 action-thriller film "Aiyaary".

"It is fun to work with someone you know you get along well with. Sidharth and I hit it off well during `Aiyaary` because he is from Delhi and so am I. He is a very grounded, nice boy and fun to work with. I think that equation definitely shows on screen," Rakul told IANS.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, "Marjaavaan" is an action-thriller. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role.

Rakul describes her role as "very different".

"Milap loves giving `bhaari bharkam` (hard-hitting) dialogues and when I signed this film, he said my heroes have always had big dialogues. This is the first time my heroine also has," she said.

The 28-year-old actress also has Luv Ranjan`s upcoming movie "De De Pyaar De", starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

"People in the same year will see me in two absolutely contrasting roles in Hindi which I am really looking forward to," she added.