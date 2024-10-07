'Singham Again' Trailer: Deepika Padukone Shines As ‘Lady Singham’

New Delhi: The much-anticipated trailer for 'Singham Again' has been released, giving fans an exciting first look at Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, also known as 'Lady Singham,' in Rohit Shetty's celebrated cop universe. Sporting a commanding police uniform, Deepika embodies female empowerment, showcasing her strength and determination in this action-packed role.

Following the recent arrival of her baby girl, the trailer features high-octane action sequences that highlight Deepika's formidable presence, from her grand entrance to thrilling fight scenes. One standout moment occurs when her character confronts a thief, asserting, “Main Singham nahi… Main Lady Singham hai re!” This powerful declaration has quickly resonated with fans, becoming a highlight of the trailer.

The anticipation for Shakti Shetty has been palpable since Rohit Shetty first teased Deepika's role, and the trailer promises to deliver the explosive energy expected from the 'Singham' franchise. Viewers are eager to witness their beloved superstar transform into a super cop, delivering both action and charisma.

The trailer also reintroduces key characters from Shetty's cop universe, including Ajay Devgn as Singham, Akshay Kumar as Surya, and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. Joining this impressive lineup are notable actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff, adding to the film's star-studded appeal.

Watch The Trailer Here:

With the release of the trailer, excitement for 'Singham Again' continues to build, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for fans of the franchise.