New Delhi: Drishyam Films released the teaser of their upcoming film, ‘Siya’. The Manish Mundra directorial is an earthy, gripping story from the Indian heartland that sparka a conversation around violence against women.

The teaser of Siya gives the audiences a sense of the brutality and despair countless victims of violence and rape endure. It also throws light on the shocking indifference with which the subject continues to be treated in the country. The teaser of the film is hard hitting and will make you yearn for Siya's plight and from what we can see, the actors have delivered a raw and applause worthy performance in the movie.

Siya tells the tale of a small-town girl who despite all hurdles, decides to take down oppressive patriarchy and fight for justice. The film stars Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh, both of whom will be seen in completely new avatars as they bring life to these challenging characters.

Director Manish Mundra talking about the film says, “Siya isn’t just a film but a movement. It’s a voice that will resonate with victims who’ve endured unimaginable emotional, physical and mental pain. While the film is based out of the heartland of India, much like most of our films, it speaks to a global audience.”

Produced by Drishyam Films, Siya is directed by Manish Mundra will release nationwide on 16th September 2022.