Sohum Shah Sparks Speculation About Tumbbad’s Possible Return With Eerie Social Media Post

New Delhi: Sohum Shah’s recent social media activity has left film enthusiasts and industry insiders buzzing with speculation about a potential revival of the critically acclaimed film ‘Tumbbad’. The actor recently shared a haunting still from the film, accompanied by the caption “Chilling with Hastar,” which has led many to wonder if the film might soon make a return to the big screen.

The post features Shah in a tense, dramatic moment from ‘Tumbbad’, with the iconic demon Hastar ominously lurking in the background. The atmospheric and unsettling quality of the image, coupled with Shah’s cryptic caption, has fueled speculation about the film’s possible re-release.

Released in 2018, ‘Tumbbad’ earned widespread acclaim for its unique blend of horror and fantasy, earning it a place as a modern cult classic. The film’s eerie narrative and striking visuals have continued to captivate audiences, making any potential revival a thrilling prospect.

While Shah has yet to provide any official confirmation, the buzz surrounding the post suggests that fans may have reason to be excited. Could this be a subtle hint at a special screening or re-release of ‘Tumbbad’? As the suspense builds, fans and critics alike will be eagerly awaiting more details.