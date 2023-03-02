topStoriesenglish2579241
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SONAKSHI SINHA

Sonakshi Sinha Joins The Star-Studded Cast Of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

We are excited to see the talented actress blow us away with her impressive acting skills and talent in all forthcoming projects. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 06:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • We are excited to see the talented actress blow us away with her impressive acting skills and talent in all forthcoming projects.
  • Fans are also eagerly waiting to witness Sonakshi's magic on screen.

Trending Photos

Sonakshi Sinha Joins The Star-Studded Cast Of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha has been making waves in Bollywood as a versatile actress who can excel in various genres. She has impressed audiences and critics alike with her performances. Her range as an actress has made her a sought-after talent in the industry.

The year 2023 will witness Sonakshi in some strong power-packed roles with SLB'S Heeramandi and Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby Films 'Dahaad', which also marks the digital debut of the actress. After headlining intense projects, Sona had taken the route toward commercial, high entertainment film with much-anticipated movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Sonakshi is now all set to join the star-studded cast of Ali Abbas Zafar's action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Sonakshi's inclusion in the cast is sure to be a major draw, as she is expected to play a pivotal role in the movie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

According to sources, the team has concluded the first schedule of the film in Mumbai and the second schedule is expected to be in Scotland and Abu Dhabi by end of March. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Speaking about her association in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sonakshi said, "I'm excited to be a part of this amazing ensemble cast for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It's always a pleasure to work with Akshay, and I'm looking forward to working with Tiger for the first time. Ali Abbas Zafar is a brilliant director, and I have no doubt that this film is going to be a blockbuster. I can't wait for audiences to see what we have in store for them."

We are excited to see the talented actress blow us away with her impressive acting skills and talent in all forthcoming projects. Fans are also eagerly waiting to witness Sonakshi's magic on screen.

Live Tv

Sonakshi SinhaSonakshi Sinha moviesBade Miyan Chote Miyan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985