Sonam Kapoor gets this 'beautiful gift' on Eid from mother-in-law Priya Ahuja - Pic inside

New Delhi: Guess what actress Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja gifted to her this Eid? In case you missed scrolling through Sonam's Instagram account, we'll tell you what it is. The actress has been gifted a beautiful white and pink coloured suit.

"Thank you for always buying me the most beautiful gifts... new outfit for eid! Love you, mom!" read Sonam's caption for the post, in which she has been photographed wearing the suit. The actress looks radiant in the outfit, paired with jhumkas and Kolhapuri chappals.

Take a look:

Sonam also wished her Instagram followers a very happy Eid with a beautiful message.

Sonam is married to businessman Anand Ahuja, the owner of fashion label Bhane and sneaker brand VegNonVeg. She is currently in Delhi, where Anand and his family is based.



On the work front, Sonam awaiting the release of 'The Zoya Factor.' Her first release of 2019 was 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', in which she co-starred with her father Anil Kapoor.