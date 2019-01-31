Sonam Kapoor ready to do Vindhu Vinod Chopra's Munna Bhai 3 but on these conditions

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', is rumoured to have become a part of the cast of much-awaited next installment of 'Munna Bhai'.

Grapevine has been abuzz with reports of the makers of 'Munna Bhai' approaching Sonam for the third installment of 'Munna Bhai'. The report also claimed that apparently film producer Vindhu Vinod Chopra has mighty impressed with the 'Ranjhana' actress after seeing her performance in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. In fact, Sonam's performance in ELTDTAL reminded her of Manisha Koirala of '1942: A Love Story', which was also produced by him and starred her father Anil Kapoor.

And when Sonam was questioned about the same, she rubbished the reports of doing the film or being approached by anyone. However, the actress, while speaking to Zoom TV, expressed her desire to do the film. She said that she is open to doing the film only when she plays the lead in it and the film is called 'Munni Behen'.

Well, we hope Vindhu Vinod Chopra is listening to your demands.

Sonam is currently promoting her upcoming film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' which releases on February 1. The film also features her father Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao. South actress Regina Cassandra also play a key role in the film.