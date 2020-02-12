हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sooryavanshi

'Sooryavanshi' most anticipated Indian movie of 2020: IMDb

"Sooryavanshi" is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe.

&#039;Sooryavanshi&#039; most anticipated Indian movie of 2020: IMDb

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's upcoming cop drama "Sooryavanshi" is the most anticipated India movie of 2020, according to an IMDb list.

"Sooryavanshi" is the next instalment in Rohit Shetty's cop drama universe. It is slated to hit theatres in March.

IMDb on Wednesday unveiled its list of most anticipated Indian films of 2020. The list is determined by IMDbPro MOVIEmeter data, based on actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors on the website.

"Brahmastra: Part One" is on the second spot. The Ayan Mukerji superhero adventure stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, and is set to release on December 4 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Ajay Devgn's new blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" is third in the list, followed by the Ranveer Singh-starrer "83". "Rambo", "K.G.F: Chapter 2", "Street Dancer 3D", "Baaghi 3", "Indian 2" and "Chhapaak" complete the top 10.

 

Tags:
Sooryavanshimost anticipated Indian movie of 2020IMDbimdb listAkshay Kumar
Next
Story

Vidhu Vinod Chopra: Those criticising 'Shikara' are donkeys

Must Watch

PT17M1S

News 50: Watch top news stories of the hour