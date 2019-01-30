South star Jiiva joins Ranveer Singh starrer '83 star cast—Deets inside

New Delhi: Filmmaker Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama '83 is making a lot of buzz. Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the cricketing legend Kapil Dev in the movie which is based on the historic World Cup win of 1983.

After Punjabi singer Ammy Virk, it's now south star Jiiva, who has joined the star cast. Jiiva will be seen playing Srikkanth's role in the sports drama. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans.

He wrote: “Well-known actor of #Tamil films, Jiiva, to enact the part of cricketer #Srikkanth in #83TheFilm... Stars Ranveer Singh as #KapilDev... Directed by Kabir Khan... Presented by Reliance Entertainment... Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan... #CastOf83 #Relive83”

Ammy Virk will be seen playing fast bowler Balwinder Singh Sandhu on-screen, marking his big Bollywood debut. The film will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

The filmmaker had earlier revealed that the principal shoot of the film will begin in May and it will kickstart in London. However, smaller portions will be short beforehand in India.

The film is written by the National award-winning director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, '83' will be co-produced by Phantom Films and the founder and managing director of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), Vishnu Vardhan Induri.