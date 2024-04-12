Advertisement
SRIKANTH BOLLA

Srikanth Bolla Emotionally Remembers Gulshan Kumar At Trailer Launch: Watch

Bhushan Kumar, Gulshan Kumar's son, also got emotional hearing Srikanth's story about his father's impact on his life. 

Apr 12, 2024
Srikanth Bolla Emotionally Remembers Gulshan Kumar At Trailer Launch: Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: At the trailer launch of the movie "Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne," based on the real-life story of Srikanth Bolla, there was a touching moment. Srikanth got emotional when he remembered how the late Gulshan Kumar had helped him in life. He talked about how Gulshan Kumar's T-Series audio cassettes helped him complete his education, from class 5 to class 10.

Srikanth listened to those cassettes repeatedly and they played a big role in his academic success, helping him achieve a high score of 98 percent. Bhushan Kumar, Gulshan Kumar's son, also got emotional hearing Srikanth's story about his father's impact on his life. 

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Presents a T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, ‘Srikanth -  Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’ is directed by Tushar Hiranandani, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar & Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film releases nationwide on the 10th of May 2024 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. 

