Starfish Trailer Leaves Netizens Smitten With Amazing Performances From Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman And Others

New Delhi: Right from the first glimpses Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhat, and Tusharr Khanna starrer Starfish has left fans very intrigued. What further amped up the curiosity was the film’s teaser. However, with the trailer released, the netizens cannot help but be smitten by Ehan, Tusharr, and Milind’s charm, and also be very impressed with Khushalii's oh-so-amazing on-screen avatar.

By now we know that Khushalii is playing a skilled commercial diver named Tara in the film, and her performance is simply mind-blowing. While she manages to exude a charm, seeing her grapple with some demons of the past has also left fans impressed. Earlier, Khushalii has maintained that this was one of her most challenging roles, in fact, the film’s climax left her with some serious trauma. Well, fans totally believe that all her hard work is paying off quite well in Starfish.

Directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, the thrilling drama is set in an underwater world. Starfish is based on Bina Nayak’s best-selling book called Starfish Pickle. The story revolves around Tara, a skilled commercial diver who is a mystery to everyone around her. She is a strong girl who defies social conventions and comes to terms with her past. Tara's life takes an unpredictable turn when she visits Spiritual Guru at one of his trance parties. What remains to see is how this fateful encounter changes her life?

Starfish is an adventurous story revolving around past secrets and unconventional life choices. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture. Starfish releases on 24th November, 2023.