Stree 2: Shraddha And Tamannaah Dazzle In Red At The Song Launch For 'Aaj Ki Raat'

Mumbai: 'Aaj Ki Raat', the first song from the upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Stree 2’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was unveiled in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Shraddha Kapoor, who were present at the event, twined in red outfits. While Tamannaah makes a guest appearance in the song, Shraddha is set to reprise her role as a mysterious lady in 'Stree 2' which is the sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’.

Throughout the promotional phase, Shraddha has embraced her character's essence with a consistent braided hairstyle, a subtle yet significant nod to her on-screen persona.

At the 'Aaj Ki Raat' song launch, she continued this trend, exuding an aura of mystique and allure that complemented her role perfectly. Meanwhile, Tamannaah brought her own brand of elegance to the event, donning a red saree paired with a corset top.

Tamannaah's ensemble at the song launch combined traditional grace with contemporary flair, making her a vision of sophistication.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film marks the fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 15.