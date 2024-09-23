Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates Record-Breaking Success with Her 'Magic Girls'

Shraddha Kapoor has made waves with the phenomenal performance of 'Stree 2', emerging as the only female lead to achieve such impressive box-office numbers. As a true embodiment of empowerment, Shraddha has solidified her place in the industry with this remarkable success. To honor her achievement, she decided to celebrate the girl power within her team.

Sharing the festivities on social media, Shraddha posted heartwarming photos from the celebration, surrounded by her closest friends and female team members.

In her caption, she expressed her joy, stating, "Jashn ka vatavaran with the most inspiring and wonderful Strees in my life - my 'Magic Girls' @shraddha.naik @maaheknair @namrata.deepak_ @nikitamenon1."

Currently, Shraddha is reveling in the success of 'Stree 2', which continues to enchant audiences and shatter records at the box office. This film has positioned her as the first female lead to achieve such historic success, further highlighting her exceptional talent and influence in the industry.