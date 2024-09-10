Stree 2 is all set to make a record and create history in the Indian cinema. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has now inched closer to beating Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest blockbuster Jawan. Jawan is the highest-earning Hindi film at the box office with Rs 582 crore. Just a few days ago Stree 2 broke Pathaan’s record and became the second-highest Hindi film at the box office, and now is just a few crores away from beating Jawan.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared, Stree 2 has collected 3.60 crore on its fourth Monday, and the total collection of Stree 2 stands out as 555 cr. Taran wrote, “#Stree2 continues to hold steady at Friday levels on the [fourth] Monday [despite weekday ticket rates] ... With no major release until #Devara [on 27 Sept], the film enjoys an open playing field. Additionally, #NationalCinemaDay [on 20 Sept] is expected to provide a further boost to its biz.[Week 4] Fri 4.84 cr, Sat 8.77 cr, Sun 11.40 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 555.04 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”.

The film has managed to break Pathaan (525) and Gadar 2(525) records at the box office, while Jawan Hindi collection is Rs 582 crore. But looking at how Stree 2 is unstoppable, one can expect it to break Jawan records.

Stree 2 has globally earned Rs 750 crore, while the Jawan’s collection overall in India adding the south numbers is Rs 640 crore which Stree 2 won’t be able to cross. The global box collection of Jawan is 1100 crore and Pathaan is 1050 crore. Even now Shah Rukh Khan is untouched to be the biggest superstar of Indian cinema.