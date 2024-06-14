Stree 2 Teaser: Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Looks Like a Scary Fun Ride - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood powerhouse performer Rajkummar Rao is back as Vicky in 'Stree 2', and his fans can't keep calm. The teaser of the much-anticipated film is out and was screened directly at the theatres along with Maddock Films' latest release 'Munjya'.

From the first frame, the makers make it clear that the sequel is funnier, scarier and has all the elements to become the biggest blockbuster of the year. Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

A sequel to Stree (2018), the movie stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 15 August 2024.

Rajkummar Rao had a great year so far with back-to-back releases. He was seen in the role of a visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in his film 'Srikanth', which received critical accolades, while in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', he was seen playing a cricketer-turned-coach.

The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Triptii Dimri for the first time in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. He also has couple of other interesting projects in his pipeline, which he will announce soon.