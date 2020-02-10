Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan starrer earns this much in week 3

New Delhi: Filmmaker Remo D'Souza's dance drama 'Street Dancer 3D' looked like a sure shot Rs 100 crore club entry ahead of its release. But, unfortunately, it failed to rake in that kind of moolah at Box Office. Hailed as the first-ever 3D dance film made in the country, it did manage to get the audience to the theatres but not as high as expected.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #StreetDancer3D [Week 3] Fri 41 lakhs, Sat 76 lakhs, Sun 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 73.56 cr. #India biz.

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's huge success affected 'Street Dancer 3D' business at the ticket counters.

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi play pivotal parts in the entertainer. Several prominent dancers, who first were seen in ÁBCD and ABCD 2 are also a part of 'Street Dancer 3D'.

Songs like 'Garmi', 'Illegal Weapon 2.0, 'Muqabla' topped the trending charts ever since its release.