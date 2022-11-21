topStoriesenglish
Suniel Shetty’s acclaimed film ‘Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil’ to have Asia Premiere at International Film Festival of India 2022

Suniel Shetty's acclaimed children's film 'Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil' will go for Asia premiere at 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa on November 22.

New Delhi: Suniel Shetty starrer 'Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil' directed by Swaroop Raj Mederra is all set for it’s Special Screening [ Asia Premier] at 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa after a successful World Premier at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).  

The Film is produced by Aishwarya Yadav, Sachin Jain, Prashant kale, Shriya Torne and Dhruva Karunakar under the banner of Navaras Entertainment in association with Scripto Productions keeping in mind the importance of Overall Mental health of Children & Psychological issues that Students face due to Study Pressure & with a vision of creating 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. The movie is a heartwarming story of a young boy from the slums getting an opportunity to study in an English medium school by the principal of the same school. The story follows the journey of children from various social strata coming together to stand for each other. 

“Whether it’s a girl or a boy, whether they live in a slum or in a skyscraper, everyone deserves to have an opportunity” is also one of the central ideas of the Film. Creative Producer Saiwyn Quadras (famed screenplay writer of Mary Kom, Neerja, Parmanu and Maidan) and Vishal Kapoor who has written the screenplay and dialogue have together well-crafted the story with realism and innocence. ‘Udd Jaa Nanhe Dil’ is a playful drama with emotions and joy about unconditional friendship. 

