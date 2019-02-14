हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol launches his son Karan Deol in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’

Sunny Deol shared the first look posters of his son Karan Deol’s debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ on the ocassion of Valentine`s Day. Also starring Sahher Bammba, the upcoming film is being directed by Sunny Deol. Taking to his Instagram account, Sunny shared the posters of the romantic drama.  

Sunny Deol launches his son Karan Deol in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Sunny Deol shared the first look posters of his son Karan Deol’s debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ on the ocassion of Valentine`s Day. Also starring Sahher Bammba, the upcoming film is being directed by Sunny Deol. Taking to his Instagram account, Sunny shared the posters of the romantic drama.  

While in one poster the lead pair can be seen embracing each other, the other shows them sitting amidst snow-capped mountains.  

“As a father I am nervous at the same time I am proud to present my son’s first poster. Today @imkarandeol begins his cinematic journey, wishing him love ,luck and success. Presenting to you #PalPalDilKePaas starring Karan Deol and @sahherbambba @aapkadharam #ShariqPatel @zeestudiosofficial #SunnySoundsPrivateLtd,” he wrote alongside the posters. 

He also shared the news on his Twitter handle, writing, “An adventurous love story filled with magical moments. Get ready for a story which will be forever etched in your heart… #PalPalDilKePaas in cinemas on 19th July. #KaranDeol #SahherBambba @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @SunnySuperSound.”

Reportedly, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ is a love story and has been shot across various exotic locales of Manali. This is Sunny’s third directorial after ‘Dillagi’ and ‘Ghayal Once Again’.

Before featuring in the film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ borrows its name from Dharmendra’s famous song from 1973 hit film ‘Blackmail’. The romantic drama is set to hit theatres on July 19, 2019.

Tags:
Sunny DeolKaran DeolSunny Deol sonpal pal dil ke paas
Next
Story

'Breaking Bad' film featuring Aaron Paul to air on Netflix and AMC

Must Watch

PT12M19S

LG vs Delhi CM: Huge blow to Aam Aadmi Party government as court split on officers