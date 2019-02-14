Sunny Deol launches his son Karan Deol in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’

New Delhi: Sunny Deol shared the first look posters of his son Karan Deol’s debut film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ on the ocassion of Valentine`s Day. Also starring Sahher Bammba, the upcoming film is being directed by Sunny Deol. Taking to his Instagram account, Sunny shared the posters of the romantic drama.

While in one poster the lead pair can be seen embracing each other, the other shows them sitting amidst snow-capped mountains.

“As a father I am nervous at the same time I am proud to present my son’s first poster. Today @imkarandeol begins his cinematic journey, wishing him love ,luck and success. Presenting to you #PalPalDilKePaas starring Karan Deol and @sahherbambba @aapkadharam #ShariqPatel @zeestudiosofficial #SunnySoundsPrivateLtd,” he wrote alongside the posters.

He also shared the news on his Twitter handle, writing, “An adventurous love story filled with magical moments. Get ready for a story which will be forever etched in your heart… #PalPalDilKePaas in cinemas on 19th July. #KaranDeol #SahherBambba @shariqpatel @ZeeStudios_ @SunnySuperSound.”

Reportedly, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ is a love story and has been shot across various exotic locales of Manali. This is Sunny’s third directorial after ‘Dillagi’ and ‘Ghayal Once Again’.

Before featuring in the film, Karan had assisted director Sangeeth Sivan in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, which starred Sunny, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra.

‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ borrows its name from Dharmendra’s famous song from 1973 hit film ‘Blackmail’. The romantic drama is set to hit theatres on July 19, 2019.